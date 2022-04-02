news, local-news,

Dr Pam Ryan has been announced as the new chair of the Orange Regional Conservatorium (ORC) management committee. The announcement comes as the organisation seeks final funding for its $20 million conservatorium and planetarium project that is scheduled to begin construction this year. Known for her roles as a former Orange City Councillor and principal of Orange High School, Dr Ryan led the consultation process for the ORC's Future Directions 2022-2026 Strategic Plan. She has already met with ORC's staff and management committee and council staff to be briefed about progress of the new conservatorium. "It's a privilege to be part of this wonderful organisation, and at such a crucial time in our history," Dr Ryan said. "The recent annual report shows just how vibrant the ORC is, with a dynamic music program, increasing student numbers, an excellent staff ably led by Donna Riles, a strong membership base, an experienced management committee, an extraordinary band of volunteers, and a sound financial position. "Underpinning all this is our newly released five-year plan, Future Directions 2022-2026, which will guide the development of the ORC over the coming years. " ORC Director Donna Riles said the ORC was delighted to welcome Dr Ryan. "Her rich educational leadership experience will serve the organisation well as we transform from a well-respected regional conservatorium to a leading Australian conservatorium, offering our community access to world class musical experiences and becoming increasingly visible, inclusive, accessible, relevant and valued."

