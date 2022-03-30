news, local-news, Cabonne, Home and Community Care service, Cabonne Home Support

REPLACING its former title this week, the Home and Community Care program will change its name to Cabonne Home Support from Friday, April 1. Operated by the shire's council since the mid-1990s, the service provides at-home support for those aged 65-years-old and over across the Cabonne Local Government Area, which includes the villages of Borenore, Canowindra, Cargo, Cudal, Cumnock, Eugowra, Manildra, Molong, Mullion Creek Nashdale and Yeoval. While the service won't undergo changes to the program itself, the new title, however, will ensure the program is in line with its current funding structure which has changed over time. It will also ensure its adherence with the proposed future direction of Australian government grants that surround aged care services. With more than 80 volunteers in the LGA, Cabonne's CHS says it will continue to help those within the demographic to live remain at home and live independently, as much as possible. This support targets personalised care such as home delivery of meals, social support on a case-by-case basis, including companionship sessions for those eligible. Through linked-in home maintenance assistance, residents can also receive subsidised rates through local contractors with maintaining yards for safety reasons Having recently called out for expressions of interest from contractors for this service, the CHS program also reached out for people interested in volunteering. For more information on the program or how to apply for a time-donating role, contact CHS on (02) 6344 1199 or head to Cabonne Council's community care webpage here.

