Cases of COVID in the Orange local government area continue to climb with 2411 current cases recorded in the 24-hours leading up to 4pm of Sunday. The are currently 364 active cases in the Cabonne lga, 1717 in Bathurst, 1394 in Dubbo and 238 in Blayney. NSW has recorded 16,199 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. On Sunday, the state reported 17,450 new infections and one life lost. There are 1270 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 55 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 1171 patients were being cared for with 47 in ICU. Of the new cases, 9570 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 6629 came from PCR testing. The high cases come as the state's paramedics plan a 24-hour industrial action from Tuesday morning to pressure the NSW government for better conditions and resources. The paramedics union says it will ban staff movements and undertaking scheduled non-urgent transfers as part of the action. It comes as nurses plan to walk off the job for 24 hours on Thursday to hold public rallies calling for pay rises and improved nurse to patient ratios. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.6 per cent double vaccinated, while 96 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 59.5 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.5 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 49.3 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. - with Australian Associated Press

