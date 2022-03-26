news, local-news, CADIA, Orange, Bowen Community Technology Centre, Newcrest, Cadia

A HUB for both school-aged kids and adults, the Bowen Community Technology Centre says its been at risk of closing its doors since the pandemic first started, though, it's recently seen a glimmer of hope. Through its Cadia Cares Program, Newcrest Mining's Cadia Valley Operations has ploughed $15,000 into the technology centre, with its manager, Paula Townsend relieved for the rescuing generosity. "Over the last two years, many grant opportunities have been redirected to other areas of need and some funding has been completely withdrawn, as companies try to navigate through lockdowns and restrictions," Ms Townsend explained. "This has not been the case for Cadia, which has always and continues to support the Centre, [and] this years' donation will ensure our doors stay open." Donating $15,000 back in July of 2018, along with another $15,000 grant in January of the same year, Cadia helped to keep the hub afloat with it's annual costs of $35,000 to run each year, outside of the city's council covering utility bills and rent. Operational since 2008, the centre could then continue to support kids with outside-of-school assignments and provide a "safe place" for guided reading, as well as serving as a facility for adults to use technology, such as computer and printers, at no cost. "As well as school children utilising the centre for homework, computer use and NAPLAN studies, the centre is open to all residents needing to access technology, including for government enquiries, job applications, printing and letter writing," Ms Townsend said. The centre's support to the area was noted by Cadia's general manager, Aaron Brannigan, who said it was an important part of the neighbourhood. "The centre provides a valuable service to the local community and ensures everyone has access to technology [and] we are proud to continue our long-standing association with the Bowen Community Technology Centre," Mr Brannigan said. "Over the years, we have seen the enormous impact the centre has made to the community and we are glad we can continue to provide our support." To find out more information on Cadia's Community Partnership Program, head online to https://www.cadiavalley.com.au/site/community-partnerships. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY? Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/2b5c18da-31a3-49e9-a5ca-94325e5b0fda.jpg/r0_650_4032_2928_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg