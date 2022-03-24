news, local-news,

Bob Downe put on a marathon eight shows at Orange cafe and comedy venue Factory Espresso last year, but fans still wanted more. "We got dozens of requests after last year's performances," said Factory Espresso's Nick Gleeson, it was just: "when's Bob coming back, when's Bob coming back?" Now Mr Gleeson is finally able to give fans an answer, with the man known as the "Prince of Polyester" set to return to Orange next month for one night only in his new show, Viva Bob Vegas. Mr Gleeson said the plan to get Bob back in town hit an initial snag when they realised the show, which features a live band, wouldn't fit in to the space at Factory Espresso. "So we reached out to the Orange Regional Conservatorium and they agreed to let us use their space for this special one off event." On Saturday April 23, the conservatorium will be transformed into an old style Las Vegas nightclub, as Bob and his swinging live band present a night of wild comedy and classic hits. Bob's alter ego, Mark Trevorrow, says it's a tribute to the old lounge shows that used to happen in Vegas after midnight in the 50s, 60s and 70s. "There used to be crazy jazz, crazy comedy, and all the headliners and all the big stars would all go to these late night shows - which were on at like one, three and five am. "So they were quite loose and - and mad, and brilliant." He said the show had been "cooking in his head for quite a few years." "For me shows always come from a good title. "I've always thought Viva Bob Vegas was a pretty funny title and I'd always wanted to do a Vegas style tribute show. "Because I've worked in Vegas a few times and I've been there a lot and I find is a fascinating place. "It's got it's own showbiz style, which is very complimentary to the Bob Downe character." Audiences can expect plenty of old Vegas jazz standards and show tunes, as well as an appearance from special guest, Shauna Jensen, who Trevorrow describes as "an amazing singer." "The show is very high impact, high energy Vegas-style comedy and music," he said. Like other performers, Trevorrow has felt the pain of lockdowns and border closures, and says there's been "a lot of rescheduling and dodging around the various border closures" since the show launched 12 months ago. "It's great to be on the road with it," he said. Tickets for Viva Bob Vegas at the conservatorium are on sale now from the Factory Espresso website.

