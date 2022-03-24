coronavirus,

New positive COVID-19 cases in the Central West continue to creep towards the 1000-mark, with 938 new cases of the virus recorded in the last 24 hours across the Western NSW Local Health District. The bulk of those new cases - picked up in the 24 hours to 4pm on March 23 - were identified by rapid antigen testing, with 618 positive cases. There were 320 positive PCR tests recorded. The district recorded 873 new cases in the previous report. In the last four weeks, there's been 1176 positive PCR test results in the Bathurst Regional Local Government Area. Over the same time period, there were 894 positive PCR results in Dubbo while there were 1049 in the Orange LGA. Meanwhile, more rapid antigen tests will be supplied to teachers and students and flexible school based measures are being rolled out to help schools continue to operate through increased COVID-19 impacts. The adjustments are outlined in COVID-smart school guidelines released on Thursday by the NSW Government in response to increasing COVID-19 cases in the community. Minister for Education and Early Learning, Sarah Mitchell said the temporary measures have been put in place until at least the end of Term 1. "A multipack of at least five RATs will be available for students and teachers at every school as needed to use when symptomatic because we know rapid antigen testing is an effective measure in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Additional tests will also be provided for early childhood educators and staff," Ms Mitchell said. Where a community is experiencing an increase in COVID cases, the Department may direct the local school to adopt additional proportionate measures for a short period of time, such as requiring staff, adult visitors or high school students to wear masks indoors, or moving assemblies or large gatherings outdoors. "These tailored measures will support the continuity of face-to-face learning and help to protect students and staff by reducing in-school transmission of COVID-19," Ms Mitchell said. Details of the COVID-Smart school settings are available on the NSW Department of Education website: https://education.nsw.gov.au/covid-19. Across NSW on Thursday, the state recorded 24,803 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. On Wednesday, the state reported 24,115 new infections and five lives lost. There are 1180 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 43 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on Wednesday's figures, when 1162 patients were being cared for, however ICU numbers are down by one, with 44 in care. Of the new cases, 14,761 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 10,042 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.5 per cent double vaccinated, while 96 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot and 58.8 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79.3 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.5 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 49 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/R7sDaMurkWxVpij7Babdbr/6e81339b-522c-454f-bfbc-b3cb8e11a619.png/r3_0_1596_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg