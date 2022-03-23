news, local-news,

SIGHTS, sounds and tastes from across the world will come to Orange on Saturday for Harmony Day celebrations. The free Orange Harmony Day festivities, which will run from 4pm to 8pm will transform the Civic Square South Court into a sea of colour, music, dance and food as our community comes together to celebrate the city's rich cultural diversity. Performers are include Laddu and the Bhangra Dancers, Fattisha Kamara performing her high-energy Brazilian Samba, Indian singers and dancers and music and entertainment by local artists. There will also be free children's activities. A drawcard of the event will be the wide range of delicious multicultural food and drinks that will be available to purchase, including Indigenous bush tucker, Sri Lankan, Indonesian and Thai Food, Bodhi Garden vegetarian dishes, Pakistani desserts and Moroccan tea. READ ALSO: Move with the times: Mel McDonell leads push for 6.30pm start to Orange council meeting Orange City Council Community Services Policy Committee Chair Cr Mel McDonell encouraged everyone to come along with friends and family, to celebrate Orange's diversity. "Harmony Day brings people from all cultures and communities together in a celebration of inclusiveness, respect and belonging for everyone," Cr McDonell said. "It is a wonderful opportunity to share our cultural heritage, learn about others and take pride in in our multicultural society. In light of recent global events, coming together as a community is more important than ever." The annual celebration of our cultural diversity is being held to coincide with national Harmony Week, which is runs from March 21 to 27.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/a4afe9f1-6b37-4e68-afdb-907c3efe981a.JPG/r2301_596_5568_2442_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg