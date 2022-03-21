subscribers-only,

The 2022 Orange Medieval Faire certainly entertained the masses over the weekend. It's estimated more than 5000 people attended the Faire at the Orange Showground across Saturday and Sunday, which offered a glimpse of life in the dark and middle ages complete with jousting, falconry and blacksmithing. Photographers JUDE KEOGH and CARLA FREEDMAN both went along and snapped these photos of the events. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/562e500c-b99b-4305-a489-f74f480d71a3.JPG/r0_425_5345_3445_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg