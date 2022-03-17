news, local-news,

RESIDENTS will have a say on the staging of funerals at the Botanic Gardens after debate on Deputy Mayor Gerald Power's push to reverse a ban on caskets at the park, at Tuesday's council meeting. Councillors voted unanimously to place on exhibition for 28 days a proposal to enable funerals, complete with caskets and hearses, to go ahead at the gardens or the Clover Hill Function Centre within the gardens, on week days only. Funerals would also be restricted to one per day and appropriate signage of the location and time was also part of the plan. The service of a funeral director would also be necessary. Council will also place a fee schedule, at this stage expected to be around $300, on exhibition. In putting the motion forward, Cr Power said in his 21-year career as a minister he had noticed a move away from traditional church services. "I've actually done more weddings and funerals in gardens and parks that are protected, that are signed, across the Central West and right across Australia," Cr Power said. "This is about us unpacking it, repacking it, unpacking it again until we come to a point that reflects what our community desires." The reasons council had stopped funerals from being staged at the Botanic Gardens was complaints from people feeling uncomfortable when coming across a funeral at the Botanic gardens and Cr Tony Mileto said he had been approached by residents voicing similar concerns, escalated when young children were involved. "Some times they are tough discussions to have with kids," he said "I can't support regular funerals up there with caskets based on the feedback I've received from members of the public who have told me their children have been traumatised in some ways." However Cr Tammy Greenhalgh said children could be exposed to similar sights driving past a church. "As a parent who has had to facilitate a funeral for a teenager, I fully support this motion. I do however want to recognise the concerns from the public that this can be confronting for some people," Cr Greenhalgh said. "On the flip side a funeral for young children, that may be [attending] their first, can also be confronting so to be given a choice to host it a more relaxed and informal place can also be important." Cr Greenhalgh had spoken to Orange's two funeral homes and believed the gardens would not be needed more than half a dozen times a year. Cr Power's initial motion was also the result of a meeting with the family of Jeremy Reid, who had been refused permission to hold his funeral at the gardens and were angered when the funeral of former Cr Glenn Taylor went ahead there, three weeks later. Cr Kevin Duffy said he had "no problem' with Mr Taylor's funeral going ahead at the gardens, similar to a state funeral as recognition for his 26 years on council, and agreed with Cr Mileto. But Cr Jeff Whitton said his close friend would have supported to the motion. "I can hear Cr Taylor jump up and say 'Point of Order Cr Duffy, I am nobody special. If I can have my service there, so can everyone in the community'." Cr Whitton said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/105327b2-7a37-4267-8114-3f69e9e8928e.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg