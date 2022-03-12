news, local-news,

School captains and vice captains from schools across Orange gathered at The Hive for a breakfast meet and greet on Friday morning. Almost 50 people attended the event, which was started by James Sheahan Catholic High School captains Hugh Thornhill and Sophie Bayada. The initiative is to hold an inaugural Young Leaders of Orange Summit in May to bring together student leaders to discuss issues of common concern. The students' goals are to establish pathways to enhance youth wellbeing, project a positive change to the area, promote a unified voice that embraces differences and collaborates to promote inclusivity and unity among the schools. James Sheahan Catholic High School principal Peter Meers said it was a great initiative to bring schools across the community and their school leaders together. "All schools recognise the growing importance and value in giving students a stronger, more authentic voice in their learning, wellbeing and school experience," Mr Meers said. "This is about giving our youth an opportunity to share their common concerns and to have a say in how we can better address these concerns in our schools and wider communities." School captains, Hayden Bliss of Molong Central School and Lara Bennett from Canbolas Rural Technology High School said they enjoyed meeting leaders from other schools and seeing how they operate. Leaders from Orange High, Kinross Wolaroi, Orange Anglican Grammar, Orange Christian and Anson Street schools also attended the event. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/a691d3e2-f27b-4655-b641-6cc87c4205c8.jpg/r0_809_3692_2895_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg