news, local-news, Celtic Illusion, Orange

TOURING globally, a unique production combining magic, mystery and miraculous movement, will land in Orange on April 22, celebrating its decade-long existence in global tour. "Celtic Illusion has enjoyed huge success, regularly performing to sell-out audiences across Australia, New Zealand since the show premiered in 2011," principle dancer Anthony Street said. "But our biggest and most exciting achievement was signing a five-year contract with one of Canada's biggest promoters right when COVID hit the world." Said to have "champion dancers" recruited from globally-renowned productions, the cast of Celtic Illusion Reimagined became temporarily terminated from delivering Irish dance, high-speed tapping and human mirages. The COVID-canned production also saw Mr Street come back to Aussie shores and into the transport industry, trying to make ends meet outside of the creative realm. "We had to pause all our international tours and I came back to Australia for the first time in many years," he said. "I used the time to get my truck license and spent most of 2020 and 2021 driving trucks around Victoria to pay the bills and plan towards getting the tour back on track when restrictions lifted." Officially hitting the road as a dancer rather than a driver, Street's tour officially kicked off again at the end of January this year. The plan is to deliver over 60 national productions by the end of August, with the domestic April and onwards shows targeting regional New South Wales and outback Queensland, including South Australia, Victoria and the Northern Territory, before finally heading overseas to continue international performances. "I am so happy to get back on the road and celebrate our 10th anniversary in Australia, Canada and the [United States]," Mr Streets said. "I am proud of this production that has toured across the world and brought thrills and happiness to fans across the world. Moving out of this pandemic we look forward to expanding our touring and taking this show to all corners of the world, proudly flying the Australian flag wherever we go." Tickets for Orange's Celtic Illusion Reimagined show can be purchased online via the Ticketek website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/1e2d3fc8-9a1e-4549-9f0c-f346d8d58ddf.jpg/r977_0_2329_764_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg