A woman has been charged after allegedly obtaining more than $81,000 in fraudulent payments after claiming NSW Government funding for disaster relief schemes in the Central West. In October 2021, detectives attached to Central West Police District commenced an investigation into reports of alleged fraudulent claims submitted to NSW Government disaster recovery grant schemes in the Central West Police District. During the investigation, detectives identified that a 34-year-old woman had allegedly claimed $81,440 in fraudulent payments. Following investigations, about 10.00am on Tuesday, March 8, police executed a search warrant at a home in Forbes, and arrested the woman. Officers located and seized electronic devices, identification documents, stolen property and prohibited drugs. The items will undergo further examination. The 34-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Forbes Police Station. She was charged with 18 counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception, 15 counts of make false/misleading statement for authority/benefit, possess identity information to commit indictable offence, and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen (not motor vehicle). She was granted conditional bail and will appear at Forbes Local Court on March 22. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: WHY NOT WRITE A LETTER TO THE EDITOR?

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LTQVjNAiTH6LpDNXnFnXZp/0df47b69-d2e5-402c-b475-772dbca9c573.JPG/r170_384_4256_2693_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg