A crash repairer who threatened an insurance quote reviewer has been convicted in Orange Local Court of intimidation. According to police, David Michael Duncan, 69, of Cudal Street, Manildra, had previously had a past disagreement with the NRMA insurance quote reviewer, so he usually worked with other representatives. However, at 12.40pm on November 12, the victim contacted Duncan to review a quote obtained for a 2013 Mazda sedan that had damage on the left rear quarter. They discussed the quote and the victim, who was working from home, said he would need a requote of the vehicle. He said if the requote was not satisfactory he would obtain a second opinion. Duncan was irritated, became aggressive and felt the victim was being difficult and trying to price the quote in order to be unfair to small business owners. They argued and both parties became aggressive. According to the police, Duncan said, "I'm going to find out where you live you f***ing c***, I'm going to flog the f*** out of you, you're f***ing dead". The victim responded, "thank you, you've made my day," and hung up, he also lodged an incident report and contacted the police. Solicitor Mason Manwaring said Duncan denied threatening to kill the victim, but he did say he'd flog him. He said since the incident he only had one repair job from NRMA. Magistrate Brian van Zuylen fined Duncan $800 and placed him on an 18-month Community Correction Order for intimidation. "What ever the interaction with you and the victim, you don't do that," he said.

