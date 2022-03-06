subscribers-only,

CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city. On Friday, Jude was at Orange Toyota to snap star maker Clancy Pye's pop-up event before heading across to the Orange Regional Conservatorium for the Julia Jacklin concert, with supporting artist Babitha. On Saturday, Jude then headed to the PCYC in Orange for the annual bird sale. She was then at Raji Qummou's 50th birthday party at Waratahs. Factory Espresso hosted another Comedy Night, starring Dilruk Jayasinha. Jude was then at a couple of other birthday parties; Calen Dixon's 21st at the Orange City Bowling Club and then Mavis Gersbach's 90th at the Ophir Hotel. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/b9ee90fd-4ee3-45f1-8819-7bef945745ee.JPG/r483_259_5383_3027_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg