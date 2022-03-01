news, local-news, crash, airlifted, woman, westmead

Two people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Bathurst. Emergency services were called to Bylong Valley Way, Rylstone, 4km north of Kandos, about 10am on Monday, February 28, after a car and truck collided. The female driver of the car was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and airlifted to Westmead Hospital, Sydney, in a critical but stable condition. A passenger in the truck was trapped for a short period of time, before being freed by Fire and Rescue NSW and local RFS members. He was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before he was airlifted to Orange Hospital. The driver of the truck was not injured; he was taken to Rylstone hospital for mandatory testing. Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation with the assistance of the Crash Investigations Unit. The man was charged with police pursuit (drive dangerously), using an offensive weapon to prevent detainment, assault police and drive recklessly and furiously. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/85e0d681-ee2a-45a6-bf69-18d17b7fdbfe.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg