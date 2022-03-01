news, local-news,

A FALLEN tree branch was responsible for power being cut to 2270 homes and businesses in south Orange on Monday night. Essential Energy crews responded to reports of a tree falling into powerlines and to ensure public safety switched off power at 8.25pm. On arrival, crews found a tree which had come into contact with the high voltage electricity network and broken a low voltage powerline on Cecil Road. After removing the tree and repairing the damaged powerline, power was restored at around 10.10pm. Essential Energy reminds customers to report fallen trees in powerlines immediately by calling 13 20 80. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warming for Tuesday night through to Wednesday morning for several districts, including the Central Tablelands. BOM is warning a deepening low off the cost of northern NSW is expected to drift southward, parallel to the coast on Tuesday and rapidly deepen in response to an amplifying upper trough and low. Damaging winds, and heavy rainfall is predicted for a number of regions including the Central Tablelands which could lead to flash flooding and strong wind gusts. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

