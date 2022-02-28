news, local-news, Tony Ford, Orange, Annual Bird Sale

FEEL as free as a bird to roam around PCYC's indoor courts on March 5, as the Orange Bird Sale returns for its one-day-only event. "We weren't able to have our sale due to COVID last year, but with most of the restrictions lifted now - it'll be a great opportunity up here on Saturday," Orange Bird Society president, Tony Ford said. Along with Europe and the US, the Aussie aviculture fan club boasts one of the largest in the world, with bird enthusiasts regularly flocking to annual events across the country. "The bird industry is a very big industry and [events] give people an outlet to breed and then sell their birds - it's the ideal place," Mr Ford. "These sales are all around Australia and people really look forward to going to them - it's also an outlet for people to share a few secrets together and I think people have really been missing that." With the COVID-hesitant opting out, the last sale in 2020 may not bring as robust a figure this year in terms of breeder attendance. Though, thousands of feathered fowl are still a guaranteed, with breeders stretching from across the western region and from further north to make it. "I'm not sure on numbers - as people are still people wary - but we've had a good response, so we'll still get a fair few up there on Seymour Street," Mr Ford said. "Out of 450 breeders or sellers, only around 30 to 50 are local from Orange with about 400 travelling from all over, from Forbes, Parkes, Cowra, Young , Walgett, Bourke and so on. We've got some coming down from Queensland as well - Coolangatta area, Tweed Heads - anywhere up past Brisbane." With both native and non-native bird species at the event, Mr Ford said finches and parrots will be on display amidst a high number of two-winged attenders - some of which kids can even have a chat to. "Even with our terrific birds in Australia, there's foreign Macaws and Amazons - I mean their sheer size is just amazing. Some have the ability to talk - the African greys - you could nearly have a full conversation with them," he laughed. "Kids' eyes open up, some stand back, some are amazed at what they see, with Galahs and Macaws sitting on peoples' shoulders where kids can interact and maybe even pat some of them. Many have never seen 7000 to 8000 birds in one arena - it's an amazing spectacle." Some 30-odd trade stands will also be at there, selling anything bird-related, from nest boxes, accessories, seed, grit and more. "Everyone is different with what they like, but to get involved with something you're not sure or don't know much about is always a great opportunity," Mr Ford added. "So, come up here on Saturday and see for yourself; and if people are thinking of starting in the industry, there'll be plenty of people to ask for advice." The Orange Bird Sale will be held from 10am to 2pm at PCYC's Sir Neville Howse Stadium, 2-10 Seymour Street in Orange on March 5.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/f3c838f0-871d-40e6-bafc-23041350bb1e.JPG/r0_317_6240_3843_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg