MOLONG'S SPAR Supermarket officially changed hands on February 14, with owners confirming both short and long-term goals in the pipeline for a banner change, online shopping access and storewide renovations. Purchased by Kandos-based family, Shakeel Ahmedi and his two sons, Ghazanfar Ahmedi and Imran Ahmedi, the trio already own and operate two Independent Grocers of Australia (IGA) stores located in Kandos and Gulgong - with SPAR to potential transition to the IGA banner too. "We always take the locals first approach to our stores, because we are locals and have been for over 20 years," new store owner, Ghazanfar Ahmedi said. "Molong has been excellent - the staff have been amazing and so have the customers." Aiming to introduce an online shopping platform by mid-year at the latest, other store refurbs will include new screens and registers, new fridges, freezers, and products and reducing space confinements. "Next week, we'll be putting in new produce bunk and reviewing the liquor section - we re-did some of the floor stacks to open it up a bit and extend the grocery aisles," Ghazanfar Ahmedi said. "Essentially, we'll have a front to back refurbishment - creating more space with less cramping, a larger deli section and more produce range; grocery, freezer and dairy items. We'll speak with store designers to see how we can achieve those goals, but that's what's on the cards for the longer term plan - which means we're looking at a timeframe of around 12 to 24 months. "Ultimately, our aim is to create a better flow of the store to improve peoples' shopping experience." Pete's Car Wash, located on the corner of Byng and Peisley Streets in Orange, has changed names - but the well-known business remains under the same ownership, despite the signage difference. Peter Mueller, owner of the Orange-based washing company for almost two decades, changed its name to Race Track Car Wash late last year. The purpose was to merge its title with another car wash business - which is also called Race Track Car Wash - that the operators own in Bathurst. Race Track Car Wash offers car detailing, two touch-free automatic washes, three self-serve bays, five vacuums, a dog wash, a vending machine and a cold drinks machine.

