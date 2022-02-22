comment,

There exists a concept known as 'responsible dog ownership'. This means that the dog owners have certain responsibilities when it comes to their pets. For instance, if a dog is incessantly barking and disturbing the neighbourhood, it's the owners responsibility to at least make an attempt to minimise the noise. It's no different to a noisy party or loud music and can have a negative effect on residents quality of life. Of course there are times when owners are unable to have any control over a barking dog, especially when they're away from the home, but the majority of owners of problem dogs in my particular area are home all the time and seem to just ignore their dogs barking. Please take a moment to consider those in your area who might be affected by your noisy dog. Sometimes it's just a matter of the owners taking more time to interact with their dogs. Maybe take it for a walk occasionally. Don't buy a dog solely as a deterrent to criminals. They're not biological burglar alarms. They need stimulation, they need to be exercised or they will just bark constantly. Don't just ignore the barking, go outside and check why. I rarely hear anyone tell their dogs to 'settle down'. Stop being so inconsiderate to others. Learn some responsibility.

