news, local-news,

Orange was treated to a late-night light show with almost 6500 lightning strikes recorded throughout Sunday night's storm. The thunderstorms rolled in after dark and between 9pm and 4am there were 6411 lightning strikes recorded within a 20 kilometre radius of the city. Those strikes were classified as a combination of ground and cloud, with the former recorded after a strike hits the ground while the latter is when there's a strike between parts of a cloud. Weatherzone.com meteorologist Corine Brown said storms like Sunday night's are fairly common place throughout February, but we've missed out on these shows throughout 2022 so far. Over the first 20 days of February this year, Orange had recorded just 1.8mm of rain and was on track for its driest February on record - the previous mark was 4.8mm in 2017. But Sunday night's storm brought with it 35.4mm of rain, which works out as roughly half of the average rainfall for February (76.3mm). Ms Brown said that type of storm - thunder, lightning and large amounts of rain in small windows - is more indicative of what we're used to seeing in the summer months. "And there looks to be a high risk of more storm activity this week, too," she added. Wind gusts hit around 54 kilometres-per-hour during Sunday night's storm at around 10pm but despite that, and the heavy rain recorded across the city, SES Orange Unit commander Inspector Rob Stevens said his team had a quiet night. "Fair dinkum, last night was probably the first night where we had nothing. All of our guys got to enjoy the light show instead of being out in it," he said. "It was a little bit welcome too, the quiet night. It's certainly an odd one. (The storm) put on a brilliant light show." He believes, though, his crew won't be that lucky all week. As Ms Brown alerted to, there's further risk of storm activity across much of the state this week. A surface trough being supported by a slow-moving upper cut-off low will bring a run of wet and stormy days with it. Widespread severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of heavy rainfall, damaging winds and possibly large hail. Thunderstorms are expected to continue into Wednesday and the remainder of the week with the chance of storms and showers each day in central areas of the state. There's a better-than-50 per cent chance of a storm in Orange on Thursday and Wednesday, with tops of 23 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively. That likelihood of a storm dips on Thursday and Friday, but there's a 50 per cent chance of some rain most days. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/6a3bc416-d5a6-47bf-b603-e8712805e35c.jpg/r3_176_1881_1237_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg