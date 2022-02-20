news, local-news,

Two people have been killed in a head-on crash between two road trains in the Central West. Emergency services were called to the Dodge Road bridge on the Kamilaroi Highway, Brewarrina, at about 7pm on Saturday night after two heavy vehicles crashed and caught fire. Both drivers died at the scene. They are both yet to be identified. NSW Police said it's not yet known what the vehicles were carrying, as firefighters worked through the night to control the blaze. The Kamilaroi Highway was blocked in both directions with local diversions via unsealed roads only. Officers from the Central North Police District will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. Anyone with information or dashcam vision relevant to this investigation is urged to call Brewarrina Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Motorists were urged to monitor www.livetraffic.com for heavy-vehicle diversion options, and updates into Sunday.

