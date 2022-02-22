news, local-news, Darren Smith, Agrestic Grocer, Arts OutWest

GIVING crowds more gig-intimacy is the guts and glory to the Live & Kicking event - and why shouldn't it be, considering the regional rise in venues supporting live music. Also under the banner of Meet the Songwriter Sessions, the Arts OutWest event was kicked off by Robbie Mortimer earlier this month in the first series for 2022, which was a sellout act. Now, the next musician - and Orange-based senior paramedic - Darren Smith will be another known Central West singer to 'tell of the stories' behind his songs on Friday night - with the song [and title of his album] Brave topping the list. "The title track 'Brave' was largely brainstormed and written one afternoon with my friend James Rutten," Mr Smith said. "I distinctly remember sitting in the lounge room chatting to James about writing a song addressing the #metoo movement that was gaining attention and creating conversation at the time." Born six-weeks following the song's release, Mr Smith's daughter was born - described as a transformative event which adds another layer to the song's meaning. "My life has been forever changed with the arrival of my daughter; I crave nothing more than for her to be treated fairly, encouraged, loved and respected," he said. "No one should be disrespected, abused or discriminated against due to race, religion, sexual preference or gender ... Brave was born of these heart-felt intentions and a genuine desire to see change in our world." Another advocate for change, Arts Out West's music industry support officer, Patrick Coomey said the event series provides well-earned airtime for musicians and their crowds alike. 'The Live & Kicking shows are made possible by funding from the Australian government's Live Music Australia program," Mr Coomey said. "It allows local audiences to see top music artists from the region at discounted ticket prices, as well as supporting venues that champion live original music." In conjunction with The Agrestic Grocer crew, Mr Smith will perform on Friday, February 25 at The Agrestic Grocer venue in Orange. Tickets from the venue are available from theagresticgrocer.yapsody.com. Doors will open from 6pm for a 7pm start.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/9663cbdc-8004-4eed-bc3c-e7ee30e9dfc4.png/r0_132_940_663_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg