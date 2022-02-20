coronavirus,

Hospitalisation rates across the Western NSW Local Health District plummeted over the weekend, but two people lost their lives after battling with COVID-19 as well. NSW Health reported the death of two people from Dubbo in the 24 hour reporting period to 4pm on Friday, with 14 people in hospital, one of them in ICU. In the latest report - the 24-hour period to 4pm on Saturday - hospitalisation rates across the region had fallen off a cliff. There's eight people in hospitals across the district battling COVID-19, with one of those patients in intensive care. It's the lowest number of hospitalisations in the health district since January 3, when there were seven people in hospital with the virus. On that occasion, there were 222 new cases reported as well. That's also a figure relatively comparable with the February 20 report, with 56 positive PCR test results and 172 positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results identified in the health district, totaling 228 new cases. Across the state, NSW recorded 5582 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths. There are 1280 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 77 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on the previous report, when 1297 patients were being cared for with 81 in ICU. Of the new cases, 3866 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 1716 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.3 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.7 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot and 55.5 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.6 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 46.5 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

