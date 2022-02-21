news, local-news,

For the third year in a row, Our City Real Estate principal Lan Snowden has won Orange agent of the year based on client reviews. Through Rate My Agent, the agency recently won three awards: principal Lan Snowden was number one agent for Orange, the business won number one agency for Orange and Mr Snowden also made it into the top 100 agents in Australia coming in at 43. Our City Real Estate director and business partner Will Miller said it was the second year in a row they business has won number one agency. He said the business started four years ago and the agents were conscious of helping buyers, especially in what has been a tough time for buyers to get into the market. "That's something we are really proud of," Mr Miller said. He said to participate in Rate My Agent, agencies had to actively ask both buyers and sellers to give them a rating following a property transfer. He said it was important that all clients were asked to give a rating otherwise the results wouldn't count and businesses could tailor the result. He said in the past three years Our City Real estate has received more than 300 reviews and continues to hold a five star status. Not-for-profit training and employment organisation, VERTO, has announced a 95 per cent year-on-year increase in its apprenticeship starts to December 31, 2021, a positive sign for Australia's economic recovery. VERTO's statistics follow the national trend, which saw a 114 per cent increase in apprentices to June 2021, as reported by the National Centre for Vocational Education and Training Research (NCVER) last week. VERTO Chief Executive Officer Ron Maxwell said this growth could not have come at a better time. "Apprentices are the backbone of our economy and will play a significant role in our recovery. They are the tradespeople that will rebuild our economy through infrastructure; they are the hospitality workers that will revitalise our tourism industry. This is welcome news for every Australian," he said. "As of December 2021, there were 220,000 Australians undertaking apprenticeships, the highest number on record since data collection began in 1963." With the most common age to commence an apprenticeship being 18, Mr Maxwell said he hopes this is a sign that more HSC graduates are choosing apprenticeships as a career pathway. "Apprenticeships have so much to offer HSC graduates, including diverse career opportunities, positive job outlooks, earning while you learn and even a higher starting salary than many university counterparts. In addition, many industries are calling out for apprentices with STEM skills, so it's a great opportunity for HSC graduates to build a fulfilling career in an industry with a bright future," he said. According to NCVER, the number of female apprentices also rose in 2021, increasing by 134 per cent. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/34dee879-5035-498d-a349-f2c877154830.jpg/r0_54_1250_760_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg