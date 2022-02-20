news, local-news, Jo-Anne Wright, 7NEWS, Aboriginal Education Award

RECOGNISING young people with the skills and abilities to inspire students across all backgrounds, Manildra's Jo-Anne Wright - a young Indigenous woman - has been successfully nominated for the 7NEWS Aboriginal Education Award. In her written application, Miss Wright spoke about her engagement with several local youth services over the years, which included how her hometown dance classes - delivered in Manildra - were inspired locally. "Through my involvement with the Dyrriamalang Dance Group, we share culture and help the people of Orange appreciate and love traditional dance," Miss Wright said. "They learn this through our constant performances at local events. We also go to primary schools and teach one of our welcome dances to children to broaden their knowledge of the Indigenous culture and dancing - I simply provide the Aboriginal voice." Miss Wright also addressed demonstrations of supportive learning practices, reflecting on her time throughout her secondary schooling years. "I believe I did this through being a striving role model for students at Orange High School - in particular, [for] Indigenous students," she said. "When I had a close relationship with these younger students, it made it easier to get them involved in not only cultural programs, but also their schoolwork in general. "I wanted to show [Aboriginal students] that it is possible to graduate year 12 and go off to university. I believe encouragement plays a big part in this." An avid swimming coach in her community and key member of Orange's Youth Action Council, Miss Wright now studies a Bachelor of Psychology/Social Science (Criminology) with the University of Wollongong. Finalists and winners of the Aboriginal Education Council Aboriginal Education Award will be presented at a presentation dinner on May 13, where one of the winners - from nine overall categories - will also be chosen as the 2022 Young Achiever of the Year for NSW/ACT.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/cc5ff7b1-2189-4181-8d0e-eb148abd9bd5.jpg/r0_145_1169_805_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg