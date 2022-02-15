sport, local-sport,

Orange Hawks coach Jake Blimka says the two blues can use the Western under 21s competition to help springboard some of the club's best young talent into first grade roles for 2022. Hawks opened the under 21s season with a 20-12 loss to Dubbo CYMS at Pride Park, a game an already undermanned two blues lost two props mid-match before forging on and pushing a pretty classy Fishies line-up. As a result, Blimka sees more than just a bit of potential in some of the club's best youngsters. "To lose those guys and then show enough grit and determination to play the way we did, it showed plenty of heart," Blimka said. "We had a number of guys forced to fill in through the middle, positions they probably wouldn't normally play, and they did really well." Kyran Ah-See, Jye Lawrence and Ryan Banks all scored tries for Hawks in what was a four-tries-to-three result in favour of the visiting Dubbo powerhouse. Hawks face another tough challenge in round two when they take on defending under 21s champions Bathurst St Pat's fresh off their own 44-10 win over the Magpies in Cowra. Blimka said Hawks top grade coach, ex-NRL player Shane Rodney has flagged some of the club's under 21s could force their way into first grade should they continue to develop nicely. "There's a good opportunity for some of our fringe guys to show what they can do. This side has an average age of about 19-years-old, and we're keen to build and stick together. It's only going to make the boys stronger," he added. The Parkes Spacemen were the other round's winners with a thrilling 18-14 win over Bathurst Panthers.

