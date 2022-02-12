news, local-news,

Orange firefighters, police and NSW Paramedics had a busy day on Saturday responding to grass fires and car crashes. At 11.21am officers from the Central West Police District and NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to a two car crash on Leeds Parade. At 11.55am officers from the Central West Police District and NSW Ambulance Paramedics were also called to a Hanrahan Place service station after receiving reports two cars had been involved in an accident with one vehicle resting against a fuel bowser. Firefighters from Fire and Rescue NSW Orange's C Platoon worked to remove the vehicle's door that was jammed into a bowser. Service station staff isolated the affected bowsers, pending assessment and repairs. Orange firefighters were also called to an early morning grass fire in Orange shortly before 3am on Saturday. The firefighters from Fire and Rescue NSW in Orange were called to the fire at McLachlan Street at 2.41am. At 9.33pm on Friday, the fire fighters and NSW paramedics were called to a Moad Place residence after a fire had occurred. According to Fire and Rescue NSW, a patient was treated for burns by paramedics.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/b27e2425-1fe9-4728-a133-81be23506811_rotated_90.JPG/r0_2665_3712_4762_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg