Orange, Blayney and Cabonne Councils are seeking feedback on the region's tourism sector and ideas to grow the visitor economy through an online survey. The three councils are working with tourism, planning and economics consultancy Urban Enterprise to prepare a Destination Management Plan (DMP) for the Orange region. The plan is to guide the long-term growth and sustainability of the tourism industry. As part of the DMP development process, the consultants will use the survey, as well as forums with invited government and local business representatives, to understand the challenges, values and needs of the region, as well as identifying opportunities that could be capitalised on. Orange Mayor Jason Hamling said the aim of the project was to provide a vision for the future of the Orange region visitor economy. "The Orange region hosted over 1.6 million visitors in the year ending December 2019, which was almost double the figure from five years earlier. "Even with the devastating impacts of COVID-19 the central west received 1.1 million visitors in the year ending June 2021," Cr Hamling said. "This sector is not just about tourists, it includes significant numbers of people visiting friends and relatives. "Many more are here for medical appointments, sporting events and shopping. "Business travellers and skilled workers are here for regular and often extended stays. " The project is being supported by Blayney Shire and Cabonne councils. Cabonne Mayor Kevin Beatty said there had been great growth in tourism across the region - despite COVID-19, but there needed to be a focus on where to next. "The question for us now is how do we manage all this in the future? "We want to ensure a thriving and sustainable visitor economy whilst also enhancing our region's reputation and liveability," Cr Beatty said. Blayney Shire Mayor Scott Ferguson said community and industry views were central to where the region would head next. "We want to hear ideas. "What is working well? What needs more attention? "We want to understand what opportunities and investments we should support," Cr Ferguson said. Community members and business owners and operators are invited to complete the short survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OrangeRegionDMP Surveys should be completed by February 28. The DMP will influence the development of the Orange Community Strategic Plan that will guide Orange City Council activities. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

