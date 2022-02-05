news, local-news,

FOR a short time, Asa Amone and wife Leone were watching the drama unfold in Tonga as it happened, and then the screen went blank. Tongan born and raised, Mr Amone was on a Facetime call with his aunt, who lives on the family's home island of 'Eua when she turned the phone toward the ocean. "[the ocean] came in and then it went out, it came in again and then the third one just kept coming," he said referring to the tsunami waves which hit the island nation on January 15. And then Mr Amone, like the rest of the world lost contact with Tonga when the its underwater communication cable was damaged. After three or four days gleaning information from news reports, Mr Amone, who moved to Australia in 1990, was relieved to find out his family was safe although his uncle Liua Fatai lost everything when his house was hit by the tsunami. That day Tonga was already on alert after the under-water volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai exploded resulting in the tsunami, which in some places had waves over 10 metres high and killed three people in Tonga and two across the Pacific Ocean in Peru. "I remember, I was finished work and I was sitting down and one of my Aunties was live, she was at a football match in 'Eua," Mr Amone said. "She was looking down from the road, and could see the waves dome down." He explained his uncle's home was in the first block closest to the water on 'Eua, which has a population of around 4000 people and is about 70km from the volcano, Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'pai. "All the dust started to come down, all the waves came up," he said. "[My aunty] is showing and then all of a sudden, blank. We knew something was very scary." Fortunately Mr Amone's aunty was able to take his grandparents to safety on higher ground but he said the coastline of 'Eua has been flattened which includes its only wharf. That has meant supplies have to be ferried in on smaller boats which has hampering the recovery but fortunately, he said his family were in a good position to cope. Drinking water however, is an issue. "They're just worried now about their drinking water with ashes and that. "They're just wishing for rain, to get water and to clean things up. All the houses, covered in ash." Mr Amone, who will join Orange's Tongan community in fundraising efforts soon to be announced, said normally it's hurricanes that makes him worry for his family's safety, but now there are concerns the volcano could erupt again. "It's still alive. That scares me." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/65d924bf-a28f-4397-9453-465dcd1c17df.jpg/r10_0_4022_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg