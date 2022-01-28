news, local-news, Anabelle Van Wyk, Carnegie Hall, New York, Saxophone

GIANT pretzels, neon Times Square billboards, ferrying to Liberty Island and perusing the world-renowned 'MET' museum are just a few of the must-do's on Anabelle Van Wyk's list when she arrives to New York City in July. "I'm definitely wanting to eat one of those giant New York pretzels, for sure," Miss Van Wyk said with laughter. For a 14-year-old, it's not every day you're invited to play a soloist saxophone piece at Manhattan's Carnegie Hall - one of the most prestigious concert venues in the world - where musicians like Frank Sinatra, Tchaikovsky and The Beatles have performed. "Playing in a big musical venue like Carnegie Hall ... it has always been a big dream of mine," she said. Well, her dreams will soon become a reality come July 18, after Miss Van Wyk recently secured first place in the international Golden Classical Music Awards, 13 to 15-years Intermediate Category for wood instrument musicians. "I remember feeling shocked that I'd won at the Golden Classical Music Awards, so to receive the personal invitation to play in New York was just so unexpected," she said. Acquiring personal summons to the famous Manhattan hall in "The Big Apple" city, Miss Van Wyk will play the same four-minute award-winning Grade 7 classical saxophone piece - Concertino Da Camera by Jamie Singellee - and, it's an opportunity she's put the hard yarns in to earn. "To have the chance to play overseas now ... I guess this shows all the years of hard work that I've put in," she said. "Heaps and heaps of hours of practicing, and the tears when I couldn't get a piece right when I was younger, to this offer now ... it's just really, really special." Outside of a 9-year-old girl immigrating with her family from South Africa's Port Elizabeth to New South Wales' Central West, the now 14-year-old saxophone maestro can only imagine what a big city like New York has to bring her way. "Our parents wanted a better future for us, so our family immigrated from South Africa to Australia in 2016, and we haven't travelled overseas since then," Miss Van Wyk said. "I've heard [New York] is way bigger than Sydney, and Sydney's pretty big for me! [New York] is obviously a massive city, so I think it'll be this busy and fun place that I've never been to before." Miss Van Wyk's parents, Jacques and Gizell Van Wyk are thrilled for their teen-aged daughter, with each feeling overwhelmingly thankful to be on this musical ride with her. "Anabelle has been blessed with wonderful teachers, past and present, whom without, none of this would be possible," Mrs Van Wyk said. "We are very grateful for them for sharing their knowledge and enjoyment of music with her!" "We're very grateful to be a part of Anabelle's journey in music," Mr Van Wyk echoed. "And we're having a lot of fun along the way in supporting her." Jet-setting in just under five-months with one of her two very thankful parents, Miss Van Wyk's NYC bucket list is well and truly gaining traction - with that giant Manhattan pretzel remaining a top priority.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/302ec917-8365-4650-8e45-b67e470eaad2.JPG/r0_143_5568_3289_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg