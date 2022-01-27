news, local-news, Cabonne, Australia Day, Kavin Beatty

SEVERAL standout members across Cabonne Shire townships were awarded on Australia Day, with its Mayor, Cr Kevin Beatty reflecting on community resilience and the nation's cultural roots. "While Australia Day gives us an opportunity to celebrate all that is great about our nation, for many, Australia day is also a bale of great sorrow," Cr Beatty said in his speech during the Molong ceremony. "From smashed avo [avocado], vegemite, meat pies and flat whites, there are many things that we often associate with Australia, but, in 2022, the theme of Australia Day is 'Reflect, Respect, and Celebrate' ... [and] it is important to reflect on where we have come from as a nation." Addressing several challenges that Cabonne people have faced, the shire's mayor noted the community's strengths with regard to its comradery among people; particularly, when facing adversities. "Last year when I spoke at Australia Day events, I talked about the challenges of our community basically following on from droughts, bushfires, COVID-19, and the need for our community to come together," Cr Beatty said. "More than ever, 2021 and the start of 2022 has given me pause to reflect - a worldwide pandemic certainly reinforces that Cabonne is an amazing place to live, work, stay and play ... when our people get sick; we have support from our communities, when our town floods; we come together to assist." Honouring the Cabonne Australia Day Ambassador for 2022, Mr George Ellis, five new Australian Citizens were also sworn in at the ceremony, with 20 individuals and eight community groups honoured for their contributions across Cabonne. The overall Cabonne Shire Awards for 2022 were taken out by Cumnock's Macey Armstrong, Molong's Robert Lee, and Canowindra's Claire Wright. Miss Armstrong was awarded Cabonne Sportsperson of the Year, while Miss Wright was crowned Cabonne's Youth Ambassador, and Mr Lee was bestowed the Cabonne Environmental Award. Citizen of the Year awards across the Cabonne district went to the following individuals: Janet Treweek of Borenore/Nashdale, Canowindra's Robert Pearce and Cudal's Debra Thornberry, Rodney Montgomery of Cumnock and Eugowra's Kim Storey, Cathy Sullivan of Manildra, Molong's Julie James, Learne Spicer of Mullion Creek and Yeoval's David Berney. Presented to people under the age of 30 - for individuals who have made significant differences within their communities - the Young Citizen of the Year awards were also honoured. These 10 young award recipients were: Cameron Rasmussen of Borenore/Nashdale, Canowindra's Claire Wright, Cargo's Ava Thornberry, Adelaide Pittis from Cudal, Cumnock's Macey Armstrong, Mackinley Den of Eugowra, Manildra's Maddie Press, Jazmin Pietrzak from Molong, Mullion Creek's Michela Paine, and Claire Smith of Yeoval. Finally, recipients of the Community Group of the Year were awarded, and the outstanding groups were: Canowindra Lions Club, Cudal Bowling Club, Cumnock Rural Fire Service, Eugowra Wraps With Love, Manildra Preschool, GrowMolong Incorporated, Mullion Creek Community Social Association Inc., and Yeoval Progress Association. In his sign-off to the many crowd-goers at Molong's iconic Dr. Ross Memorial 'The Rec' Recreation Ground, Cr Kevin Beatty said Cabonne peoples' resilience had 'truly shone through' during difficult circumstances. "Once again, the resilience of the Cabonne community has truly shone through during trying times, as we continue into 2022 with a great determination," he said. "I'm sure we will continue to face many challenges and opportunities into 2022, however, our continued willingness to come together as a community and assist one another, will continue to prevail."

