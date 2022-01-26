Peschka and Lawson impress selectors during Western Rams wins

sport, local-sport,

In just their only pre-season hit out before the season gets underway next month, both the Western Rams under 16s and under 18s enjoyed trial wins at Denman on Sunday. Playing the Northern Tigers, the under 16s enjoyed a comfortable win in its match, while the under 18s had a much closer victory. Western Rams game development officer Dave Elvy was at Denman on Sunday for the trials, saying the pre-season trial was an important hit out before the start of the Andrew Johns Cup (under 16s) and Laurie Daley Cup (under 18s) on Sunday, February 6. "It's really important for them to have those trials before the championships start next weekend," he said. "They've got 25 kids and the coaches have to pick their final 18, so it's pretty good to have a trial. It's also good to get some game time and fitness heading into the championship." Elvy sited the likes of Molong native Bailey Peschka for the under 16s and Orange product Lachlan Lawson for the under 18s as players that stood out in the trials. All round, Elvy was impressed with how both teams played and believes Western can enjoy some success in 2022. "Our teams gelled really well and were quite impressive. I reckon we could be in for a good year, hopefully," he said. "We've got a big camp down at Warren this weekend, so that's a great chance for them to come together and do a bit of work before the championships." Like everyone, COVID-19 has impacted Western's preparations for the 2022 season. The Rams had planned to play a trial against Riverina earlier in the month, but that was cancelled due to COVID-19, as well as a number of satellite sessions across the region. "Everyone is in the same boat. It's just like anything, COVID has been a challenge," Elvy explained. "Like leading into Christmas, we couldn't do a lot of our satellite sessions in Dubbo, Forbes and Bathurst due to not being able to get into schools where we normally run them. "But a lot of these kids do a lot of work on their own and have prepared as best they can, so there's no real excuses. "I think they've prepared pretty well. We've prepared pretty well. We had two camps, one just before Christmas and one this weekend. A lot of regions normally only get one." Western's opening round will be against Illawarra South Coast Dragons at Sid Parrish Park in Wollongong on Sunday, February 6.

