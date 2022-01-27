news, local-news, George Ellis, Australia Day Ambassador, Cabonne

If you ask George Ellis, there's two things to think about when you go somewhere; the place itself, and the people in it. "The geography of it - the buildings, the parks, the natural beauty of it - and of course, Cabonne has that beauty in it, but the thing that's really important - over and above the place itself - is the people in those places," Mr Ellis said. Cabonne's Australia Day Ambassador, musical maestro George Ellis said while the shire had its natural beauty in tact, the people of Cabonne had mustered up that hard-hitting sense of community above all. "There are all different types of people around, and I've yet to meet a community where there isn't a type of knit between everybody," he said. "But I've just noticed it in the few short hours I've been in the Cabonne Shire area today - here in Molong, and also in Cumnock so far - that [the knit] of community here is over and above the normal link between people." Though the global music phenomenon has experienced many people and places throughout his travels over the years, Mr Ellis described his Cabonne experience as 'genuine' and 'authentic'. "Everybody just seems to be coming as one. Now, I know that sounds a bit cliché, but I just get a real sense of it here," he said. "I've not met one person who hasn't said to me, with a genuine wholehearted expression, 'welcome, so glad to have you today', and while I've had that in other great places, it's overwhelmingly apparent here - it's most certainly on another level of authenticity." After his morning in Cumnock and Molong, Mr Ellis would then head to Eugowra before heading back to his Sydney home to prepare for upcoming shows in Canberra. Though, it seems he'll be travelling the return trip home with a lasting imprint. "[The Cabonne Shire] is lovely, but the people are lovelier - exponentially."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/89d127db-2470-4eca-b8eb-86dc1020ccd6.jpg/r0_118_3838_2286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg