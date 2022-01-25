news, local-news,

Two teenagers were airlifted to Orange hospital after a vehicle hit trees on a property near Trundle on the weekend. Police were called to the property about 10.20am Sunday after a vehicle with four teenagers lost control and hit trees, a Central West Police District spokesperson said. Two of the young people were ejected from the vehicle in the crash. Paramedics rushed to the scene: two of the vehicle occupants were flown to Orange for medical treatment for their injuries, the other two were transported by road ambulance. One teen suffered lacerations as a result of the crash, one suffered fractures and one a dislocated hip. One teen has escaped serious injury. Central West police have established a crime scene, which was attended by officers from the crash investigation unit. Inquiries are ongoing.

