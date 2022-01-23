news, local-news, School, RAT, Sarah Mitchell

The NSW Government's return to school plan has been met with an array of mixed emotions from families in Orange, with Premier Dom Perrottet confirming students will need to test twice a week for COVID-19 over the course of the first month of term one. Students and teachers will have access to two Rapid Antigen Tests each week and will use those tests at home after the NSW Government kicked off its massive role out of the tests last week. But some parents and teachers are worried the plan will add further stress on the education system heading into what will be a third straight schooling year set to be impacted by the virus. Tracey Burford-Britt is concerned how the system will hold up if teachers begin testing positive to the virus. "How will schools cater to back fill teachers [absent if they're] isolating?" Ms Burford-Britt said in an online post on the Central Western Daily's Facebook page. "These premiers also need to consider the strain on the education system. I'm an essential worker and I would much rather know the teachers are supported, so the kids get the best support at school." Announced on Sunday, a whopping six million of the in-high-demand RAT kits will be distributed to 3000 public, independent and Catholic schools across the state, including kits to 5500 day care centres. The state's premier, Dominic Perrottet explained that children returning to school in "a COVID-safe way" was about more than just having students back on-site, and acknowledged parents' uncertainties for term one. "We want our kids back in a COVID-safe way, [and] not just from an education perspective, but from a mental health and social perspective as well," Mr Perrottet said. "I know many parents are anxious, but ultimately, we know that children do better in the classroom." The Central Western Daily was inundated with messages and comments following the announcement, with Vanessa Mackay questioning how the plan will support working parents - particularly those not afforded the luxury of working from home. "This whole situation is ridiculous, but in saying that, I don't know what is the best answer," she added. Alison Ferguson said the plan to administer two tests on children per week will simply put "more pressure" on families. "Stress for kids, parents, teachers ... not a well-thought-out plan. If kids won't do the tests, will they be banned from attending school?" While Katie Morrison said getting the kids back in school was a positive outcome. "Happy to comply, anything to get these kids back into the classroom," she said. Key points for NSW return-to-school plan: Minister for Education and Early Learning, Sarah Mitchell explained how schools were well and truly ready for "a COVID-smart start to 2022", and clarified that school shutdowns will now be a thing of the past. "We will no longer be closing schools when there is a positive case in a school community, and we will no longer be doing contract tracing," Ms Mitchell said. "This is really about minimising disruption to school communities, and RAT's are going to be a key part to that." The announcement explained that schools will be in contact with families to organise the collection of RAT's over the coming days, with Ms Mitchell urging students be tested prior to day-one of their return. "We're asking all of our students and staff to test [for COVID] before they return to school for term one," she said. "If your test is negative; come to school. If your test is positive; let your principal know." Lodging positive detections through the usual Service NSW portal will also be required, with Ms Mitchell ensuring families that at-home learning support will continue for students in those circumstances. "A lot of material will be available to support learning-from-home if you need to isolate ... [and also] in close household contact situations," she said. "For those few days, if you're not feeling the best, please take care of yourself - and we'll welcome you back when you're well again." Exceptions to on-site contacts were also addressed, which included relieving news for parents and carers of first-time school starters. "Family members who might have a child starting school ... we're happy for those parents to come onto site," Ms Mitchell confirmed. "We'll allow up to two parents on-site, as we know that's a significant day in a child's life." Other exceptions were made for curriculum activities being delivered - such as sports, music, and excursion-related events - and parent roles within those communities, such as parents rostered on for canteen, volunteers, or reading group roles. Though the limit on large gatherings, such as assemblies, will remain the distinctive factor in place, with the minister urging students and families to "play their part" despite. "We're asking parents to be a part of the solution here," Ms Mitchell said. "We're all part of the solution, and this is how families and students can play their part ... and use those RAT's as we're asking them to." With the testing program non-mandatory, the upcoming measures - being twice-weekly testing for the first four weeks of schooling - will remain in place before undergoing revision thereafter. "The plan is to do this for the first four-weeks of term, and then we will re-assess the situation," she added. "More supplies will be made available if we do need to continue RAT's after this period."

