Minister for Education and Early Learning, Sarah Mitchell says 'COVID-smart start' for 2022 sees six-million RAT's delivered to schools
The NSW Government's return to school plan has been met with an array of mixed emotions from families in Orange, with Premier Dom Perrottet confirming students will need to test twice a week for COVID-19 over the course of the first month of term one.
Students and teachers will have access to two Rapid Antigen Tests each week and will use those tests at home after the NSW Government kicked off its massive role out of the tests last week.
But some parents and teachers are worried the plan will add further stress on the education system heading into what will be a third straight schooling year set to be impacted by the virus.
Tracey Burford-Britt is concerned how the system will hold up if teachers begin testing positive to the virus.
"How will schools cater to back fill teachers [absent if they're] isolating?" Ms Burford-Britt said in an online post on the Central Western Daily's Facebook page.
"These premiers also need to consider the strain on the education system. I'm an essential worker and I would much rather know the teachers are supported, so the kids get the best support at school."
Announced on Sunday, a whopping six million of the in-high-demand RAT kits will be distributed to 3000 public, independent and Catholic schools across the state, including kits to 5500 day care centres.
The state's premier, Dominic Perrottet explained that children returning to school in "a COVID-safe way" was about more than just having students back on-site, and acknowledged parents' uncertainties for term one.
Stress for kids, parents, teachers ... not a well-thought-out plan. If kids won't do the tests, will they be banned from attending school?Alison Ferguson on "more pressure" to families following return-to-school plan
"We want our kids back in a COVID-safe way, [and] not just from an education perspective, but from a mental health and social perspective as well," Mr Perrottet said.
"I know many parents are anxious, but ultimately, we know that children do better in the classroom."
The Central Western Daily was inundated with messages and comments following the announcement, with Vanessa Mackay questioning how the plan will support working parents - particularly those not afforded the luxury of working from home.
"This whole situation is ridiculous, but in saying that, I don't know what is the best answer," she added.
Alison Ferguson said the plan to administer two tests on children per week will simply put "more pressure" on families.
"Stress for kids, parents, teachers ... not a well-thought-out plan. If kids won't do the tests, will they be banned from attending school?"
While Katie Morrison said getting the kids back in school was a positive outcome.
"Happy to comply, anything to get these kids back into the classroom," she said.
Key points for NSW return-to-school plan:
- Kindergarten to year 12 students will be twice-weekly tested at home for COVID-19 using RAT kits; the kits will be provided for free by students' schools before their return on February 1.
- Collection times for at-home tests will be arranged with parents and carers with contact from students' schools.
- Day care staff and children will also be provided testing kits for twice-weekly testing each week.
- Teachers and staff must be fully-vaccinated to work, with face masks mandatory during work hours.
- Secondary students will continue to be required to wear face masks as a mandatory rule as well, while primary school students will not be subject to the same rules with face masks; rather, optional.
- School activities and events - such as sporting, assemblies, music classes, and excursions - will be given the greenlight until the state's return to school plan.
- All school facilities will be required to undergo improved cleaning measures, with some schools in-line for the installation of upgraded ventilation systems.
Minister for Education and Early Learning, Sarah Mitchell explained how schools were well and truly ready for "a COVID-smart start to 2022", and clarified that school shutdowns will now be a thing of the past.
"We will no longer be closing schools when there is a positive case in a school community, and we will no longer be doing contract tracing," Ms Mitchell said.
"This is really about minimising disruption to school communities, and RAT's are going to be a key part to that."
The announcement explained that schools will be in contact with families to organise the collection of RAT's over the coming days, with Ms Mitchell urging students be tested prior to day-one of their return.
- READ MORE: More HSC band six-ers coming through
"We're asking all of our students and staff to test [for COVID] before they return to school for term one," she said.
"If your test is negative; come to school. If your test is positive; let your principal know."
Lodging positive detections through the usual Service NSW portal will also be required, with Ms Mitchell ensuring families that at-home learning support will continue for students in those circumstances.
"A lot of material will be available to support learning-from-home if you need to isolate ... [and also] in close household contact situations," she said.
I know many parents are anxious, but ultimately, we know that children do better in the classroom.NSW Premier, Dominic Perrottet
"For those few days, if you're not feeling the best, please take care of yourself - and we'll welcome you back when you're well again."
Exceptions to on-site contacts were also addressed, which included relieving news for parents and carers of first-time school starters.
"Family members who might have a child starting school ... we're happy for those parents to come onto site," Ms Mitchell confirmed.
"We'll allow up to two parents on-site, as we know that's a significant day in a child's life."
Other exceptions were made for curriculum activities being delivered - such as sports, music, and excursion-related events - and parent roles within those communities, such as parents rostered on for canteen, volunteers, or reading group roles.
Though the limit on large gatherings, such as assemblies, will remain the distinctive factor in place, with the minister urging students and families to "play their part" despite.
"We're asking parents to be a part of the solution here," Ms Mitchell said.
"We're all part of the solution, and this is how families and students can play their part ... and use those RAT's as we're asking them to."
We'll allow up to two parents on-site, as we know that's a significant day in a child's life.Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell on new school-starters
With the testing program non-mandatory, the upcoming measures - being twice-weekly testing for the first four weeks of schooling - will remain in place before undergoing revision thereafter.
"The plan is to do this for the first four-weeks of term, and then we will re-assess the situation," she added.
"More supplies will be made available if we do need to continue RAT's after this period."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.centralwesterndaily.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Catch up on our news headlines at Google News