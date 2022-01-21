sport, local-sport,

Some of the best divers in the state will hit the city this weekend for the 2022 NSW Country and Metropolitan Diving Championships. Taking place at the Orange Aquatic Centre on Saturday and Sunday, the Diving NSW event attracts around 60 competitors and 30 volunteers, including officials from all areas including Wagga Wagga, Newcastle, North Coast, Canberra, and Sydney. The competition is open to all age groups who are vying for the title of Country and Metropolitan Diving Champions. The divers will also get the opportunity to qualify for the Australian Age Championships held later in the year. The opening ceremony will be held at 10am on Saturday. There are several beginners, as well as some experienced divers competing in their age groups on the 1m, 3m and platform. Orange Mayor Jason Hamling welcomed competitors and volunteers. "I hope their visit to Orange will be as enjoyable and memorable as the 2022 Country and Metropolitan Diving Championships and they have the opportunity to do some sightseeing and enjoy what our city has to offer," he said. "We have an incredible venue here at the Orange Aquatic Centre and I'm pleased we can showcase the facility to the diving community, as well giving the Orange Community the chance to enjoy the thrill of the sport of diving." Spectators are welcome to attend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/990b4aec-8679-41ce-aed3-b3d8cb1be3b4_rotated_90.JPG/r0_1079_3712_3176_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg