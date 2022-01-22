news, local-news,

A home-baked damper competition will be among the highlights of Molong's Australia Day celebrations at the Molong Recreation Ground on Wednesday. Attendees can also enjoy a free barbecue breakfast from 8am and a free barbecue lunch from 12.30pm. The official ceremony starts at 10.30 and will include the community awards and a citizenship ceremony. Cabonne's Australia Day Ambassador, conductor, composer and orchestrator George Ellis, will attend the ceremony in Molong, as well as at Cumnock and Eugowra. Australia Day ceremonies will be held at ten Cabonne towns and villages: Molong, Canowindra, Yeoval, Cumnock, Eugowra, Nashdale, Cargo, Cudal, Manildra and Mullion Creek.

