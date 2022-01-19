coronavirus,

The Western NSW Local Health District is continuing to warn residents to wear a mask indoors, wash and sanitise hands frequently and avoid crowds or large gatherings after another bump in COVID cases in Orange. The Local Government Area of Orange recorded 122 new cases in the 24-hour report to 8pm on Tuesday, that figure accounts for around a quarter of the district's most recent total. There are 451 new cases of COVID-19 in the Western NSWLHD, with 31 remaining in hospital and two in Intensive Care Units across the district. Dubbo picked up 99 new infections, while Bathurst's rollercoaster ride continues with 66 in the latest report. There is 12 new cases in the LGA of Blayney, while Molong has eight new cases as part of Cabonne's total of 13. Across NSW, the state recorded 32 COVID-19 deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday. There were 32,297 new COVID-19 cases with 12,450 recorded from positive rapid antigen tests and 19,847 from PCR testing. There are 2863 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 217 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 2850 patients were being cared for with 209 in ICU. NSW Health says 10,417 of the positive RAT results were from the previous seven days. NSW Health also noted that some of the cases included in the numbers were people who had reported positive RATs on multiple days and/or where people had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 93.8 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.2 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 27.8 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.3 per cent double vaccinated, while 82.2 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 16.4 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

