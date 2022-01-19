news, local-news,

THE historic ambulance station on the corner of Anson and Prince Streets will continue in a medical vein with plans before Orange City Council to convert it into a dental clinic. As part of the $750,000 project, the two-storey interwar building will house consulting rooms for specialist dental procedures and will include an extensive internal fit-out. The project includes pulling down internal walls to create a reception and waiting areas, sterilisation and storage areas and offices. A lift will also be installed. The building had housed dental services associated with the Orange Base Hospital from 1999 after the ambulance station was moved to Dalton Street in the late 90s. It has been vacant for almost two decades. The old ambulance station will be the only reminder of the Orange Base Hospital, which occupied the block bordered by Anson, Dalton, Sale and Prince Streets, before being demolished. This follows the Western Regional Planning Panel's decision to allow NSW Health Infrastructure to clear the Caldwell House nurses quarters on Sale Street last year despite objections from Orange City Council, based on its heritage value. Built in 1932 and an example of the interwar stripped or starved classical style, the old ambulance station building was funded after lobbying started in 1901 for a service. It was later ramped up by local doctor and Australia's first Victoria Cross recipient Neville Howse and president of the Orange Ambulance Committee, eye specialist and two-time mayor of Orange Dr Arthur Colvin. The service started in 1925 and was running out of a rented premises in Peisley Street before a foundation stone was laid on the corner of Anson and Prince Streets in 1931 by health minister James McGirr, adjacent to where the new hospital was planned. It was built on a site previously occupied by the police barracks. The application, which is on exhibition until February 1, includes the repairing or replacing of double hung timber windows in the building while external light polls, a brass plaque and historical brickwork will be retained. The existing roof will be cleaned and repaired while upper-level skirting boards, architraves and picture rails will also be repaired. The DA was lodged by the Demosthenous Family Trust Ltd Pty. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/fb75d033-8741-4119-b98c-032b87751a81_rotated_90.JPG/r0_1207_3712_3304_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg