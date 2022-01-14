news, local-news, tennis, RALLY4EVER, Kevin John Firman, Lisa Pleming, Orange

NATIONWIDE, thirty tennis clubs and representatives across the country will take part in the biggest tennis rally this weekend in support of mental health; and Orange is on the map. A unique incentive designed to get people moving and connected, the 'RALLY4EVER' event sees local tennis clubs giving back to their communities, where coaches volunteer their time through free-of-charge workshops; one court, one coach, for one-hour. Founded by women's tennis pro, Louise Pleming, the ace player, high-performance coach and commentator for the official Women's Tennis Association, she says RALLY4EVER targets a fun tennis experience for everyone. "We want to create a stress-free time for everyone on court, and hopefully it continues into the day and week," Ms Pleming said. "We provide a safe place to have fun and connect through movement, and it's amazing to see our community members lift each other up and come back again ... " Also the recent winner of the John Newcomb medal for "The Spirit of Tennis Award", the star tennis icon was inspired at a Kings Cross soup kitchen three years ago by one, John Turton; a man who was homeless at the time, and struggling with mental health symptoms. Now, Mr Turton serves as part of Ms Pleming's coaching team. "Brian [Turton] has been the one that's led me on this journey," Ms Pleming said. "To see the way his life just changed - how he started to feel a lot more self-confident, happier and calmer - I wanted to help others feel that, too." With tennis coach Kevin John Firman on board with the charity's cause, the 'RALLY4EVER' event will aim to get people moving, forming long-lasting friendships, and building meaningful connections. "I've got a fair few people that have said they'll come down and have a hit, so hopefully we can get a few more interested," Mr Firman said. Workshops will be run in Orange from 11am to 12pm this weekend, January 15 and 16, at the Orange Ex-Services' Club Tennis Complex on Warrendine Street.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/6b879dd7-c92c-4261-bcc7-3235a0b27916.png/r467_155_1942_988_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg