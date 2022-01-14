Tennis icon Lisa Pleming's 'RALLY4EVER' charity offers free tennis workshops hosted in Orange this weekend
NATIONWIDE, thirty tennis clubs and representatives across the country will take part in the biggest tennis rally this weekend in support of mental health; and Orange is on the map.
A unique incentive designed to get people moving and connected, the 'RALLY4EVER' event sees local tennis clubs giving back to their communities, where coaches volunteer their time through free-of-charge workshops; one court, one coach, for one-hour.
To see the way [Brian Turton's] life just changed - how he started to feel a lot more self-confident, happier and calmer - I wanted to help others feel that, too.Former tennis pro, Lisa Pleming
Founded by women's tennis pro, Louise Pleming, the ace player, high-performance coach and commentator for the official Women's Tennis Association, she says RALLY4EVER targets a fun tennis experience for everyone.
"We want to create a stress-free time for everyone on court, and hopefully it continues into the day and week," Ms Pleming said.
"We provide a safe place to have fun and connect through movement, and it's amazing to see our community members lift each other up and come back again ... "
Also the recent winner of the John Newcomb medal for "The Spirit of Tennis Award", the star tennis icon was inspired at a Kings Cross soup kitchen three years ago by one, John Turton; a man who was homeless at the time, and struggling with mental health symptoms.
Now, Mr Turton serves as part of Ms Pleming's coaching team.
"Brian [Turton] has been the one that's led me on this journey," Ms Pleming said.
"To see the way his life just changed - how he started to feel a lot more self-confident, happier and calmer - I wanted to help others feel that, too."
With tennis coach Kevin John Firman on board with the charity's cause, the 'RALLY4EVER' event will aim to get people moving, forming long-lasting friendships, and building meaningful connections.
"I've got a fair few people that have said they'll come down and have a hit, so hopefully we can get a few more interested," Mr Firman said.
Workshops will be run in Orange from 11am to 12pm this weekend, January 15 and 16, at the Orange Ex-Services' Club Tennis Complex on Warrendine Street.
