AFTER one week of pram-pushing and some 400,000 steps later, super-dad Glenn Atkinson - of Glenn's Push from the Bush - finally parked his Valco vehicle at the Randwick Royal Hospital for Women on Sunday. "It feels so good to finish," Mr Atkinson said. "This journey has been absolutely wild and great at the same time." Belting out around 55,000 to 60,000 steps a day through mixed conditions of thick humidity and rugged rainfall, the last seven-kilometre stretch of the walk had around 10 to 15 co-walkers join the good cause. "That last 7km felt like it went by in about three-minutes; it was so close to the end after so many steps," he said. "I was joined by [my wife] Renee and our [twin] girls, people who've supported and followed this journey from the start, and even local member for Coogee, Marjorie O'Neill." Mr Atkinson's good mate Dom Maley - and his "legend" mum, Mandy Atkinson - each shared a whopping 200 kilometres during the campaign's journey. "Close-contact alerts threw a spanner in the works for the original co-walker and driver plans with mates, so Dom and mum came in as super-subs," he said. "[Dom and Mandy] would've done 200 kilometres between them with juggling the walking and driving, and for mum who's in her early sixties, I mean- she's a legend; she did an unreal job." Without a wonder of where he gets his competitive edge from, Mr Atkinson has managed to raise a monstrous $208,000 figure in donations; which will transfrom the neonatal unit in Orange, and provide pre-term bubs with life-saving medical equipment at the Royal Hospital for Women in Randwick, too. "Donations are still being accepting and coming through as we speak," Mr Atkinson said. "Just this morning another $1500 was added to the tally, so I'd say there's plenty still coming." "[Renne and I] will have a break, but then there'll be a gap where we'll probably do more stuff in the future after we've had the chance to rest." With the campaign being able to finally put its feet up, the Atkinson crew is still beaming while they enjoy their Sydney destination together as a family. "We're staying at a good mate from uni's place in Randwick at a belter spot, it just feels unbelievable that we've finally done it," he said. "[My wife] Renee and I are whacking cozzies on the girls to take them down to Coogee beach for the day, so we're busting to get out there for some fun and relaxing now." With the remarkable absence of any wear and tear on the body, Mr Atkinson's feeling in tip-top shape; and still beaming from the past week's events. "I can't believe I've managed to finish with next-to-no soreness in my legs or ankles, it's unbelievable," he said. "All in all, this whole journey is one phase where we can say we've had that experience, met some great people along the way, and are so looking forward to seeing how the peoples' futures are going to look after all of the transformations take place." To watch parts of Mr Atkinson's journey over the past week, head to the charity page Glenn's Push from the Bush on Facebook.

