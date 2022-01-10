news, local-news, COVID, Orange, Vaccine

AFTER positive COVID-19 infection figures dropped astronomically across the Western NSW Local Health District over the weekend, numbers have again risen to the levels we saw them at last week. The western district fell from a record number of 1089 new infections in Saturday's report, to just over 400 in the daily report to follow; where no new deaths or ICU admissions were recorded within that same 24-hour period. In the latest report, to 8pm on Sunday, however, 520 cases were identified and five more people have been admitted to hospital overnight, though no new ICU admissions remain. There's now 22 people in hospitals across the Western NSWLHD battling COVID-19. Pfizer vaccinations for children aged five to 11 have rolled out across the state on Monday, with regional areas having access to the new vaccine from Thursday, January 10. Acting Chief Acting Chief Executive for Western NSW LHD, Mark Spittal urged parents across the west to start booking children in as the roll-out unfolds this week. "At vaccination hubs, parents and carers will need to book ahead for children's vaccines, and to make life a bit easier they'll be able to book both the first and second shots for their kids at the same time," Mr Spittal said. "The Local Health District's vaccination services will play a small but pivotal role in the roll-out of this phase of the vaccination program, including pop-up clinics in smaller areas." Federal Health Minister, Greg Hunt said three million doses of the childrens' vaccine would be made available during January; with 2.3 million children estimated as eligible for the third-of-the-adult-dose vaccine. Infections in Orange between the end-to-end reports dropped from the prior report's 158, to 94 for the city as at Sunday, January 9. The Bathurst Local Government Area has seen another yo-yo style of figures, spiking to 220 after only 15 cases were reported in the last announcement. Infections in Dubbo followed a similar trend, with 22 in Saturday's report to 8pm, rising to 87 cases in the last 24-hour period; five of these infections have Wellinton addresses. The Mid-Western has 29 cases, which include 19 linked to Mudgee and a single infection connected to Gulgong. Warrumbungle has 12 infections, with the majority of these cases - 11 infections - with Coonabarabran addresses. There are 11 COVID-19 cases in the Forbes LGA, while nine were recorded for both Cobar and the Blayney Shire. Cowra records eight infections, with seven Cabonne Shire infections; four of these have Molong addresses. There are six cases in Bourke, with five each for the Warren and Parkes LGA's, and four in Narromine. Walgett, Coonamble, and Lachlan each have three infections, with two including Condobolin addresses. The remaining cases see two for the areas of Brewarrina and Oberon, with a single case reported in Bogan. Statewide, NSW has recorded 20,293 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour reporting period to 8pm on Sunday, January 9. Sunday's report sees a record in COVID-19 death toll figures on the back of the prior day's record. Eighteen people died in this latest report - seeing two more deaths than the previous day. There are currently 2,030 people hospitalised from COVID-19 across the state, with 159 receiving treatment in ICU. The rate of vaccination is at 95.1 per cent for people aged 16 and over, with 93.7 per cent of the demographic twice-jabbed. Testing number dropped to 84,333, from Saturday's testing figure of 98,986.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/6PrrPicrXL4mBQz5vb3kqV/1d86161e-0c54-4bec-bb9e-51f845c19bbc.jpg/r0_244_4800_2956_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg