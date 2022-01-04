news, local-news, COVID, Orange, Vaccine

THIRTEEN people across the west are currently battling the effects of COVID-19 in hospital, while another is in ICU just under a week out from another key vaccination roll-out across the Western NSW Local Health District. Children aged five to 11 years will have access to the new formulation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine - Comirnaty - which will be available next week from Monday, January 10. A media spokesperson for the Western NSW Local Health District said the usual, primary care providers - such as General Practices and pharmacies - will be responsible in administering the majority of vaccines to children in the Western Region. "Obviously, there's still some disruption from the Christmas and new year period," the Western NSWLHD spokesperson said. "So, for example, our clinic on Peisley Street will allow current bookings to be made now ahead of time, though, the first appointment available is currently showing January 13." The Western NSWLHD advises people to use the same online vaccine checker to find their nearest clinic to book appointments for children to receive the new vaccine from January 10. The health direct website to find a clinic and book a time for vaccinations can be accessed at https://covid-vaccine.healthdirect.gov.au/booking/ Infections for Orange in the latest reporting period sat at 64 cases in the 24 hours leading to 8pm on Monday, January 3. That figure represents the highest amount of COVID-19 cases across the Western region, and the highest daily total for Orange throughout the pandemic. Across the Western NSWLHD, 150 infections were recorded. Of these, there was a significant drop from the 106 cases in the Dubbo Local Government Area. There was 29 infections in Dubbo in the latest report. The Parkes area records seven cases, while there are six infections in the LGA of Cowra. There are five cases in each of the Blayney, Walgett, Cabonne, and Coonamble areas. Four cases are recorded in both the Bathurst and Lachlan districts, with four infections in Bathurst. There are three reports of COVID cases in Forbes, Warren, the Warrumbungle Shire, and Mid-Western areas; with one of these infections connected to an address in Mudgee. The remaining cases are Cobar's two infections, with single reports in the Bourke and Narromine areas. The paediatric Pfizer vaccine, administering one third of the usual dose administered to children over the age of 12, has been recommended for use by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) to the Therapeutic Goods of Australia (TGA). "This approval is based on the results of a recent clinical trial demonstrating that the vaccine is highly effective and that most side effects are mild and transient," the ATAGI report stated. Despite noted concerns from local parents online, the health body said that "real-world evidence" for the vaccine's effectiveness continues to grow. "ATAGI notes that real-world evidence on the safety of this vaccine in children aged 5-11 years is rapidly accumulating overseas, including data on the low rate of rare adverse events following immunisation, notably myocarditis, which the clinical trial was insufficiently powered to assess." The recommended schedule of the vaccination dose for children aged five to 11 is two doses, eight weeks apart. Special circumstances - such as in the response to viral outbreak or international travel, for example - can be shorted to a three-week interval period. Statewide, NSW has recorded 21,131 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour reporting period to 8pm on Monday, January 3. There are 1,344 people in hospital receiving treatment for the virus and 105 cases in ICU, with two COVID-related deaths on report. First-dose vaccination rates continue to idle at 95 per cent, with 93.6 per cent of adults 16+ fully vaccinated. Figures for people aged 12-15 are at 81.4 per cent, and 78. 1 per cent have received two doses of a COVID vaccine. Testing figures are down from the last report, with 83,376 the most recent 24-hour period to 8pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/4ef57ea6-6c18-4cec-ab4a-b12cf9a2ea6c.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg