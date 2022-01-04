news, local-news,

A high-range drink-driver who crashed into a parked car while in possession of cocaine has faced Orange Local Court. Mitchell Francis Parker, 26, of Karalee Street, Wadalba on the Central Coast, was driving west on Icely Road at 2.30am on October 20, 2021, when he hit the parked car. The crash caused damage to the front of Parker's vehicle and also damaged the back of the parked car. Police were called to the scene of the crash a short time later. On arrival they signalled to Parker to get out of the driver's seat and approach them. He appeared to be unsteady on his feet and there was a strong smell of alcohol. He submitted to a road-side breath test and was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station when he returned a positive result. While he was at the station, police found him in possession of a small clear plastic bag containing a while powder in his wallet. He was cautioned and said he believed it was cocaine. The drug was later confirmed and weighed 0.4 grams. Parker also returned a high-range drink-driving reading of 0.169 from a breath analysis. Solicitor Mason Manwaring handed up a reference from the owner of the car that was damaged stating that Parker had the damage fixed. Mr Manwaring said Parker was a scaffolder who has been working in Orange. "He went to the people the next day and made his amends, the [Traffic Offenders Intervention Program] has been completed," Mr Manwaring said. Magistrate David Day said as well as the drink-driving and crash, Parker was also found in possession of cocaine and outlined the horror that drug has caused. "Your client doesn't know much about all the horror, all the death, he probably doesn't know it funded a civil war," Mr Day said. "He probably doesn't know about the thousands who perished in the cross fire over the years." Mr Day convicted Parker for the cocaine possession, he fined him $220 and placed Parker on a 12-month community release order. However, he fined him $550 and placed him on a 12-month community correction order for high-range drink-driving. Mr Day also disqualified Parker's driver's licence for five months taking into account there would be some extra-curial punishment. Once the disqualification has finished, Parker will have to get an alcohol interlock device fitted to his car for 24 months. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

