Pets at Peace Central West, has joined the network of services provided by InvoCare, a leading provider of pet cremation services in Australia as well as the leading provider of funeral services in the country. The Pets at Peace pet cremation service, was established in December 2004 by retired NSW police officer Shane Whiley and his wife Debbie who will remain with the team and pledge to continue the same care and compassion that they have for the past 17 years. "It will be business as usual; the same people will be answering the phones, the same people will be greeting pet owners at their door with a caring smile," Mr Whiley said. "The only thing that will be changing as part of the new ownership is that we will have access to more resources and be able to draw on the experiences and advice of other parts of the InvoCare network." Mr Whiley said he learnt the value of sympathy and compassion after the sudden death of his beloved dog and best mate Lucy in February 2004, which then led to the creation of the service. Having been an integral part of the community for 17 years, Mr Whiley decided it was time to pass the torch onto a new owner, one he knew shared the same fundamental values and deep alignment with the community. "I felt it was time to move on and work less hours, enjoying more time with extended family, my new grandson and life in general in semi-retirement," he said. InvoCare Executive General Manager, Cemeteries and Crematoria, Steve Nobbs said expanding the pet cremation business was a natural evolution for InvoCare providing opportunities to leverage its decades of operating in the end of life market. "It is our belief that our deep experience in memorialisation in our core business will transfer across to the pet sector given the increasing trend towards the humanisation of the pet industry, he said. Clothing retailer Frockwork Orange has relocated. The shop sells pre-loved designer and collectable clothes, shoes and handbags. It moved to 152 Kite Street in the former Cinnibar Premises. It had been located around the corner in Lords Place and reopened on New Year's Eve at the new larger location.

