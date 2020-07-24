news, local-news,

Tamburlaine Organic Wines has won 18 awards from the 19 wines it entered into the 2020 Organic and Biodynamic Wine Show. Tamburlaine Group senior winemaker Aaron Mercer said the wins consolidate a pivotal year for the business, which is based in both the Orange wine region and in the Hunter Valley. "It has been a significant year for Tamburlaine," Mr Mercer said. "These awards follow on from our expansion in the Orange wine region via the purchase of a winery facility at Cudal and the opening of a second cellar door in Millthorpe recently. "The wine show wins consolidate our belief that we are still getting it right and creating exceptional drinking experiences for our loyal customers. "We have remained true to the core of what we do, and we consistently do it well." The wine show wins included five stars and being named equal top in a category that was eligible for wine of the year for its 2019 Reserve Orange Fume. Tamburlaine also took out four and a half stars and equal top in a category that was eligible for wine of the year for its 2018 Orange Cabernet Sauvignon. It received four and a half stars and was eligible for the year taste-off for its 2019 On The Grapevine Orange Riesling and the 2019 Reserve Orange Riesling also received an award. Mr Mercer said Tamburlaine's long-term commitment to retaining a winemaking philosophy around contemporary organic practices in the vineyard and the winery is central to the success. He put the recent awards down to the consistent quality of the wines that are being produced by Tamburlaine along with the exceptional talent of staff. "It's a great time to be making organic wine," Mr Mercer said. "The industry is growing and developing immensely. It is significant to be at the forefront of such a dynamic industry and creating award winning bottles for Australia's largest producer of organic wines. "I would like to congratulate and thank the dedicated Tamburlaine staff for their hard work and dedication. "These awards belong to everyone. Well done." The competition was run by the Wine State Magazine and the full Organic and Biodynamic Wine Show Results will be released in August.

