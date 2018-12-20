Orange wine and winemakers could be off to Armenia under a new partnership which aims to form close ties between the regions. Similar climatic conditions and shared goals for development would form the basis of a sister city-style relationship, according to Orange Region Vignerons Association president Debbie Lauritz. Mrs Lauritz said talks are under way between Armenian wine traders and educators and Orange winemakers to establish a relationship which would see winemakers participate in a work exchange. “We’d host one of their upcoming people and they’d host one of ours,” she said. Mrs Lauritz said the “sharing of ideas and knowledge” would be mutually beneficial to establish what each region could do better for their high-altitude crops to flourish during warm summers and cold winters. She said the Armenian wine region, one of the oldest producing regions in the world, was of interest to Orange winemakers for its indigenous grape varietals and their potential to be imported here. Mrs Lauritz had the opportunity to try five different examples of Armenian reds during a meeting with Dr Simon Appleby, who visited Orange recently in an effort to foster trade agreements between the wine regions. The industry representative spoke to Orange City Council and Orange 360 about the tourism potential of close ties with Armenia, as well as meeting with several vignerons from Philip Shaw, See Saw Wines, Printhie Wines, Cumulus Wines and Colmar Estate. Dr Appleby said he sees potential for Orange wine to enter the Russian market and the key to break into the market is through Armenian expats who run a significant portion of the grocery and liquor trade. “Last year Russia imported $1 billion (US) of wine from abroad. Only $8.3 million of that was from Australia,” he said. Colmar Estate’s Bill Shrapnel said while they’re still an emerging vineyard exporting to Russia would be “very positive” for larger players.

