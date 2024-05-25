What happened to Penny Hill? Central West case remains unsolved

It has been 33 years since the death of Penny Hill. The case remains unsolved.
Homicide Squad detectives continue to appeal for information.
Penny Hill, then aged 20, was found unconscious with severe head and facial injuries on Cassilis Road, near Coolah, about 8am on Monday 8 July 1991.
She was taken to John Hunter Hospital, where she died two weeks later, on Sunday 21 July 1991.
In 1992, a coronial inquest held in Mudgee returned an opening finding on the cause and manner of death.
Detectives from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad commenced further investigations into Penny's murder under Strike Force Samdon, before a second coronial inquest was held in 2012.
The second inquest also delivered an opening finding and was returned to investigators, who pursued a number of new lines of inquiry, however, no one has ever been charged in relation to Penny's death.
In 2019, on the 29th anniversary of her death, the reward for information into the murder of 20-year-old Central West woman Penny Hill in 1991 was increased to $1 million - the offer still remains.
Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty, urged anyone with information which may assist investigators to come forward.
"NSW Police are committed to getting justice for Penny and providing answers for her family," Det Supt Doherty said.
Every day I am reminded of Penny, of the tragic way in which she was taken from us, and of the life she never got to live.
"After almost three decades, the Hill family deserve to know what happened to their daughter.
"Strike Force Samdon investigators continue to follow up all lines of inquiry and review all information received to re-examine and identify any leads," Det Supt Doherty said.
Penny's mother, Jeanette Hill, said the last three decades have caused unbearable pain.
"There is simply no way to describe the immense agony of losing a child," she said.
"Every day I am reminded of Penny, of the tragic way in which she was taken from us, and of the life she never got to live.
"It has been almost three decades that we have been searching for answers and once again we ask that anyone in the community who might know what happened to our daughter, please come forward and help police.
"Our family, and our Penny need peace."
Anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Samdon investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
