Central West farmer finds love with a country girl on reality show

Farmer Wants A Wife contestant Sophie Trethowan says her love interest, Condobolin farmer Dustin Manwaring felt a bit intimidated when half the town showed up to greet the couple at her local pub in southern NSW.
In the final episode of television's Farmer Wants a Wife, Dustin visits Sophie's hometown to meet her family and have a pint with the locals.
For a small town, Sophie said the occasion was quite a big deal for her hometown of Rand in the Riverina.
"There's not a lot to see in Rand, but it is the people there that make it really special," she told The Border Mail.
"I kept it very secretive. But when word got out that the film crew were coming to the pub and Mum told a couple of neighbours, everyone wanted to come down.
"They rocked up there. Some people didn't know what was going on. In particular, one family friend got there and she thought they were selling the pub or something."
After a few probing questions from the locals and family, Sophie said "Dusty from Condo" felt quite at home.
"He liked Rand and he loved the pub," she said. "It reminded him of a pub that he goes to a lot back home in Euabalong (a small town near Condobolin).
"It's this old run-down pub, but he loves it. It's the people that go there. When you have a good publican and things like that, it just makes it a place that everyone loves to be at.
"I think the Rand pub brought back old memories."
Later in the episode, it's up to Dustin to make his big decision - Sophie or Anna Wilson from Brookstead.
"I was very nervous; in fact, I was s--tting bricks," Sophie said. "I didn't know which way he was going to go.
"I felt confident in what we had, but you just don't know what he has with the other girls either.
"He was so good at keeping it a secret and not giving anything away the whole time."
First to meet Dustin was Anna. He tells her he is happy she could pull a calf, and ticks all his boxes. But it's not to be.
"Unfortunately my heart is leading me another way," he says.
"I'm really sorry I couldn't make it work with us."
Sophie then turns up, looking very nervous, to see Dustin bristling with joy.
"I'm in love with that small town girl from Rand, and can't wait to start out life back on the land," he said.
Sophie said those words felt like a weight was lifted off her shoulders.
"Relief, that is how I'd describe it," she said. "I was sick of being stuck in limbo, not knowing exactly how he's feeling or which way he's going to go.
"So it was a relief in a way to just finally have an answer. Obviously, he was just really happy and excited as well to finally be able to continue on from what we had but without having to compete or worry about any other girlfriends in the mix.
"I just couldn't believe that we had made it to the end, and he had actually picked me!"
The reunion episode will air on Sunday, May 26, six months after filming for the show finished.
ACM can confirm that only two of the six farmers remain with their wannabe wives.
