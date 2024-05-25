Sad news for Dolly fans as lack of funds cancels event

Organisers of a popular event say a lack of funding has forced it to be cancelled for 2024.
After two successful runs, the third Narromine Dolly Parton Festival was scheduled to go ahead in October 2024. However, organisers have now confirmed the event will not be running this year.
Narromine Dolly Parton Festival president Susie Rae said while the volunteer team lodged a number of funding applications, they were unsuccessful in securing any grants.
Ms Rae said with the festival costing $150,000 to run, it was "too risky" to go ahead without confirmed funds.
"[Cancelling the event] hurts us more than it hurts everyone else... because it's our dream and no one wants to see it ever stop," Ms Rae told the Daily Liberal.
The festival - the first of its kind in the world - saw Narromine's main street transformed into Dollywood with art, live music and plenty of Dolly Parton themed decor.
World-class Dolly Parton tribute acts and drag shows also came to the town to perform.
"It costs us so much to get to the city to see these big entertainers that come over from overseas so for our little areas and regions, to be able to provide that locally, is so important," Ms Rae said.
"Arts and culture are important. We need to all be able to stand up and dance and have fun and let our hair down and be with our friends and celebrate life."
Ms Rae said local businesses were devastated they heard the news the event would be cancelled.
"It makes it an attractive reason for people from other areas to come into our little town, spend their money and get to see what we've got on offer and how beautiful our towns are and how beautiful our people are," she said.
"Our accommodation places were already filling lots of bookings with festival goers. They're all really sad.
"And then there's all the little businesses on the main drag, because we did the street party and the street had up to 2000 people in it."
Narromine Mayor Craig Davies said he met the news the festival had to be cancelled with "deep regret and frustration".
The Narromine Shire Council had agreed to pitch in $20,000 for the event to be run, but couldn't afford to set aside more. Cr Davies slammed the government for not coming to the table.
"That cultural events of this nature in rural locations are ignored but our city counterparts appear to never miss out is a blight on governments who lack the empathy and understanding that we also deserve to be funded appropriately," he said.
Ms Rae said the organising committee is hoping to get the event running again in 2025, but it won't be possible without government or corporate support.
"We really need to see that support... we're not asking them to prop us up and get it off the ground... we just need some commitment the rest will come through our ticket sales," she said.
"We need to know financially where we stand because if it doesn't come off, the financial loss falls back on the committee members... we're all volunteers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.